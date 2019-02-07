JUST IN
RBI slaps fine of Rs 1 cr on SBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State Bank of India Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country's largest lender for violating norms.

RBI "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 21:30 IST

