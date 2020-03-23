Gujarat put under lockdown till March 31 to stem spread of coronavirus

A municipal corporation worker sprays disinfectant inside a bank as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI

The has decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel in the state.

The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha in Gandhinagar.

"Police will implement the lockdown in a strict manner. People should not come out of their homes unless necessary. We have also decided to seal Gujarat's borders with other states," he said.

However, essential services will not get affected by the state-wide shutdown, said the DGP.

