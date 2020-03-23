Gujarat put under lockdown till March 31 to stem spread of coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt's debt swells by Rs 28,000 cr in 2019 to Rs 2.4 trn: Dy CM
Another Congress MLA in Gujarat resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha elections
Patidar leader Hardik Patel untraceable since January 18, claims wife
Gujarat govt relaxes MVA provisions; makes helmets optional in city limits
S Jaishankar urges Gujarat HC to quash Congress leader's plea on RS by-poll
-
The Gujarat government has decided to put the entire state under lockdown from Monday midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.
The lockdown, starting from Monday midnight, will remain in force till March 31, said DGP Shivanand Jha in Gandhinagar.
"Police will implement the lockdown in a strict manner. People should not come out of their homes unless necessary. We have also decided to seal Gujarat's borders with other states," he said.
However, essential services will not get affected by the state-wide shutdown, said the DGP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU