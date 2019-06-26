Gujarat RS bypolls: Papers of Jaishankar, others accepted

Nomination papers filed for next month's bypolls in by two BJP and as many candidates, including S Jaishankar, were accepted by election authorities after scrutiny Wednesday.

The returning for the July 5 by- elections for two seats, however, rejected the candidature of a resident, who claimed to be a BJP nominee, for failing to produce valid papers to back his claim.

The bypolls on the two seats were necessitated after sitting BJP MPs, and Smriti Irani, had resigned after their election to the Lok Sabha last month from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

While the BJP has fielded Jaishankar and Juglaji Thakor, the has nominated and for the bypolls in which MLAs will vote.

Their nomination papers were found to be in order, an said.

Along with them, two "dummy" BJP candidates - A P Shah and - had also filed their papers before returning C B Pandya Tuesday.

For the seat vacated by Shah, the contest will be between Jaishankar and Gaurav Pandya, while the one vacated by Irani will see a fight between Thakor and Chudasama.

"We have accepted the nominations of all the six candidates, including the two dummy candidates of the BJP, following a scrutiny today.

"The last date for the withdrawal of forms in June 28. Voting for the two seats will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on July 5. The counting will be conducted at 5 pm (the same day)," C B Pandya said.

"We have rejected the candidature of one Deepak Gangaram Katakdhond, a resident of He had submitted his nomination claiming to be a candidate of the BJP.

"However, he failed to produce any authorisation letter from the party. Signatures of 10 proposers (MLAs) were also missing in his form. Thus, we have rejected his nomination," said the

Given its strength in the 182-member Assembly, the BJP is set to win both the seats for which voting will be held separately as per the Election Commissions (EC) notification.

Upset over the EC notification, the had moved the seeking its direction to the poll body to hold the elections to the two seats together as this gives a chance to the opposition party to win at least one seat.

However, the apex court Tuesday rejected the Congress's plea.

According to the returning officer, three MLAs will not be able to cast their vote in the by-elections as they were disqualified for various reasons in the recent past.

These legislators are Pabubha Manek (BJP), Bhagwan Barad (Congress) and Bhupendra Khant (independent).

Barad, who won from the Talala seat, was disqualified by in March after he was convicted and sentenced to over two years in jail in an

Khant, who won from the Morva Hadaf (ST) seat, was disqualified by O P Kohli in May for submitting an invalid caste certificate for contesting election from the assembly segment reserved for the tribal community.

In April, the High Court had invalidated the election of Manek from the seat for submitting a defective

"A total of 175 legislators are now qualified to exercise their franchise. The BJP's strength stands at 100, followed by 71 MLAs of the Congress.

"Other MLAs include two from the Bharatiya Tribal Party, one from the NCP and one independent (Jignesh Mevani).

"Four seats are still vacant as the sitting MLAs had got elected to the Lok Sabha and gave their resignations recently," said C B Pandya.

Since elections on the two seats will be held separately, a candidate needs to garner a simple 50 per cent majority to win, the returning officer explained.

"Suppose all MLAs turn up for election and all votes are valid, then a candidate needs 88 votes to secure victory," he added.

