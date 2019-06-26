Plea for stay on MLA's conviction: HC sends case back matter to sessions court

The Gujarat on Wednesday set aside a sessions court order refusing to stay disqualified MLA Bhagvan Barad's conviction in an case, and once again sent the matter back to the lower court.

Justice S H Vora remanded the case back to sessions court at Veraval in district observing that its order refusing to stay Barad's conviction did not give the reasons properly.

Barad, who represents Talala constituency, was on March 1 sentenced to two years and nine months in jail by a magistrate's court in a 24-year-old case of

The sessions court had earlier stayed his conviction. The order was challenged by the in the high court, which remanded the matter back to the sessions court. The sessions court again heard the case and held in its April order that the conviction cannot be stayed.

Barad then challenged the order before the

The Wednesday once again set aside the sessions court's order and remanded the matter back.

Following Barad's conviction, he was disqualified as MLA by The declared his seat vacant and announced a by-election.

He moved the against the EC's March 10 notification. The apex court, on April 1, stayed the EC's order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)