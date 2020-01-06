Gulf Oil extends pact with Bajaj Auto for supply of engine oil by 3 years

Lubricants maker has extended its pact with auto major for supply of its engine oil by another three years, the company said on Monday.

At present, supplies engine oil to in markets across 20 countries, including India, it said in a release.

The company has been able to use its channel to substantially increase the presence of its product offerings, designed for Bajaj Auto's requirement, in more than 15,000 outlets and grow the business consistently, the release stated.

"I am glad to renew the agreement with Our association with the brand started in 2016. This was our first OEM association in the two-wheeler category that helped us grow further in motorcycle oils where we already had a strong presence in the 'Bazaar' segment," Lubricants Managing Director Ravi Chawla said.

The company also said that it will continue to distribute lubricants to the OEM's (original equipment manufacturer) distributor network, its own dealer network as well as under its rural stockist program.

"We are glad to extend our partnership with Gulf Oil. Its R&D setup and manufacturing facilities in India and superior distribution network has enabled the product being available pan-India," Bajaj Auto Ltd President Motorcycle Business Unit Sarang Kanade said.