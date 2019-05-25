Guterres appoints Indian Army officer as commander of UN mission in South Sudan

UN Antonio has appointed a decorated as the new Force of the Mission in

Shailesh Tinaikar, 57, will succeed of who completes his assignment on May 26.

The announcement was made by the UN on Friday.

The decorated "has had a long and distinguished career with the Indian Armed Forces spanning over 34 years," a statement by the UN said.

Tinaikar graduated from the in 1983 and is currently serving as the Commandant of the since July 2018.

He previously served as the of Military Operations at the Headquarters from 2017 to 2018. From 2012 to 2017, he commanded a division, a recruit training centre and a brigade.

Tinaikar was awarded the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.

From 1996 to 1997, he served in the Angola Verification Mission III, and from 2008 to 2009, in the Mission in

He holds a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in Defence and Strategic Studies from The

India, the fourth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN peacekeeping missions, currently contributes more than 6,400 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Lebanon, the Middle East, and the

The UN mission in South Sudan, a country born in July 2011, has 19,400 personnel deployed with it as of March 2019.

is the second highest troop contributing country to UNMISS with 2,337 Indian peacekeepers, second only to with 2,750. In addition, currently contributes 22 police personnel to UNMISS.

