Buddhist grotto relics dating back to the (1368-1644) have been discovered by Chinese archaeologists in the northwest

The discovery was made at a site in Suide County, which falls under jurisdiction of the city of Six grottoes, made of clay, were unearthed, state run agency reported on Sunday.

The largest has a depth of 5.7 meters. Sculptures, frescos, and stone door eaves were also found in the grottoes, according to the of archaeology.

These are the first clay Buddhist grotto ruins from the discovered in the province. Hu Chunbo, a at the institute, said the new finds offer valuable materials for the study of transportation, Buddhist cultural exchanges, and tribal distribution in the middle of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)