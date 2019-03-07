Pak seals JuD headquarters

authorities on Thursday sealed the headquarters of attack mastermind Saeed-led (JuD) and its charity wing (FIF) as part of the ongoing crackdown against the banned organisations.

"Under the Plan (NAP), the government has taken complete control of the banned JuD and headquarters in and Muridkey," said a statement issued by the Punjab Home department Thursday.

It said the government has been taking over the control of the mosques, seminaries and other institutions of the banned organisations in the province.

"We have intensified action against the banned organisations," it said.

A senior government told that the authorities have sealed the Jamia Masjid Qadsia, the headquarters of the JuD and

The said the government has also taken over the complete control of the in Muridke, some 40-km from Lahore. However, the home department did not confirm it.

The further said that Saeed and his supporters did not protest when the administration and police reached there to take over the control of the building.

"Saeed along with his supporters left for his residence," he said. The whereabouts of Saeed was immediately not known.

Saeed was listed under Resolution 1267 in December 2008. He was released from house arrest in in November 2017.

According to officials, JuD's network includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance service. The two groups have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The has designated its chief Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)