Hallmarking to be mandatory for gold jewellery from 2021: Ram Vilas Paswan

However, one year period will be provided for implementation of this decision to enable jewellers clear their existing stock

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The government will make hallmarking for gold jewellery and artifacts mandatory from January 15, 2021, to ensure quality, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

The department of consumer affairs will issue a notification by January 15, 2020, for making gold hallmarking mandatory.

However, one year period will be provided for implementation of this decision to enable jewellers clear their existing stock.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 16:20 IST

