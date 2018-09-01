Hand over assembly complex in Dharamshala to Central University of Himachal Pradesh: Shanta

and parliamentarian demanded Saturday that the assembly complex here be handed over to Central University of (CUHP), which does not have a permanent campus even eight years after its establishment.

Kumar, a former Union of Himachal Pradesh, said the assembly complex remains unutilised for most part of the year, hence it can be used by the university.

The assembly complex in Dharamshala, outside state capital Shimla, was inaugurated on 25 December 2006 by then

The winter session of the assembly is held here every year.

Addressing the media, Kumar said, "The complex was built at a cost of Rs 7-8 crore and such a huge structure lies unused for most part of the year. And Rs 1.5-2 crore is being spent for a period of just four days (during winter session) annually. This is criminal waste of public money."



"This is the right time to rectify our mistake and the complex should be haded over to the university," he said, adding that the complex was a "white elephant".

The 83-year-old BJP leader rued that Indian democracy has not matured even after 70 years of Independence and there is opposition just for sake of opposing everything.

"It is happening everywhere, leaders are involved in politics of confrontation instead of cooperating with the government and there is opposition for the sake of opposition only. Our leaders need to introspect and change their attitude," he said.

