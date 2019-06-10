Hanoi to curb fake 'Made-in-Vietnam' goods aimed at dodging US tariffs

has vowed to crack down on manufacturers illegally using "Made in Vietnam" labels on items destined for to dodge punishing tariffs as the US- trade spat drags on.

Exporters have started shifting production from to to avoid 25 percent levies imposed by US on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

But said some manufacturers are illegally claiming their goods -- including textiles, seafood and -- are from when in fact they originate in

The trend has "affected the reputation of Vietnamese businesses and goods", said Vietnam's Pham Binh Minh, quoted in an official report published Sunday on the government website.

"We will increase the punishment to deter cases of goods claiming to be Vietnamese goods entering other markets," he added, according to the report.

The report said Vietnamese customs officials had uncovered dozens of cases of incorrectly labelled goods destined for the United States, and

The government called for more stringent inspection of exports to those markets and said could be punished by the US -- one of its leading trade partners -- if it failed to stem the problem.

Vietnam has long been a for cheaply-made goods from sneakers and dresses to and processors.

Those exports have soared this year as and have escalated tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

In the first three months of this year, US imports from Vietnam reached nearly $16 billion, up 40 percent from the same period last year, according to US trade data.

Nearly half of all American companies working in China have said they are considering shifting production from the so-called 'Factory of the World' as a result of the trade dispute, according to a poll by the

Trump raised the tariffs last month after trade talks broke down, prompting to retaliate with higher duties on $60 billion worth of American products.

