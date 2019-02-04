Happenings in WB not in tune with democracy: Rao

BJP national P Monday said his party would not tolerate any kind of corruption and hit out at for staging a dharna to protest action against Kolkata

"The happenings in are not in tune with democracy.. BJP is fighting for democracy," Rao said.

Protecting "scamsters and fraudsters" was not going to enhance the reputation of adversaries of BJP, Rao told reporters.

"BJP is against any kind of corruption and we will fight it tooth and nail .. Mamata ji is fighting a losing battle as the people will never accept protection for scamsters," he said.

He also slammed the government for "not giving" permission for BJP leaders to hold rallies.

Rao said he was here as part of a preparatory meeting for a rally to be addressed by scheduled at nearby Tirupur on February 10.

Rejecting the opposition charge that the CBI's move to question Kumar amounted to an attack on the federal structure by the Modi government, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said it cannot be cited as a shield to save the corrupt and asserted that the agency acted as per law.

The BJP questioned if her dharna to protest action against Kumar was because he held many "secrets" and needed to be saved.

"These suspicious circumstances clearly indicate that the knows a lot and therefore needed to be saved by the chief minister," Prasad had said.

