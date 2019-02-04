Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Mamata's sit-in continues

Minister sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams continued on Monday.

Banerjee, who sat on the dharna around 8.30 pm Sunday to protest against "the attack on constitutional norms", was seen speaking to Trinamool (TMC) leaders at the on Monday morning.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the government on Sunday, with the feisty beginning the sit-in protest in front of over the issue.

Some road restrictions have been imposed in the area in the heart of the city where the sit-in is being held.

The TMC supremo had said she would not attend the assembly, where the state budget would be placed by Amit Mitra, on Monday.

Prior to that, a cabinet meeting would be held inside a makeshift room set up behind the stage.

TMC sources said Banerjee was scheduled to attend a meeting of the party's farmers' wing in an indoor stadium here. However, she might not go there and other party leaders would address the meeting.

reached the dharna venue to express the party's solidarity with Banerjee over the issue.

Other national leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Minister M Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Arvind Kejriwal, chief spoke to Banerjee on Sunday night.

Insisting that it had stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism", Banerjee had claimed that the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a

Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti- alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, alleged that and want to impose President's rule in whatever states the opposition is in power.

