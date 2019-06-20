Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate joint charity

-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially splitting off from the charity they share with Prince William and Kate Middleton and will set up their own foundation, it was announced Thursday, amidst reports of a rift between the two royal famlies.
Prince Harry and Meghan will break away from the Royal Foundation and hope to establish a new charity by the end of the year, the BBC quoted royal aides as saying.
The couples will continue to work together on initiatives such as the Heads Together mental health campaign.
The foundation said the royals were "incredibly proud" of their joint work.
In a statement, the charity - which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - said the decision was made after a review of its structure.
"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," it added.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through the Royal Foundation," it said.
The foundation, set up in 2009, focused on causes close to the princes' hearts, including the armed forces, conservation and mental health.
Kate joined after she became Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and Meghan joined shortly before she and Harry were married in May 2018.
The couples took to the stage together at the charity's first forum in London in February 2018. The charity's title was later officially changed to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Thursday's move by the Sussexes is seen as the final step in the division of the couples' public duties.
Earlier this year the duke and duchess split from the household of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live with their children.
Prince Harry and Meghan appointed a separate head of communications and set up their own Instagram account.
They also moved to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, in April - shortly before Meghan gave birth to their son Archie.
The Telegraph, quoting royal sources, pointed towards the "divergent paths" of the two brothers, will one destined to become Prince of Wales and then King, while the other has more freedom to forge his own working life.
The funds currently raised for the Royal Foundation will remain within the organisation, the report said.
The Foundation was created in 2009 by Prince William and Harry, changing its name and expanding its ambitions as Kate Middleton and then Meghan Markle married into the family.
Since 2018, it has been known as The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
