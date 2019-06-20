Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate joint charity

and Markle are officially splitting off from the charity they share with and and will set up their own foundation, it was announced Thursday, amidst reports of a rift between the two royal famlies.

and will break away from and hope to establish a new charity by the end of the year, the quoted royal aides as saying.

The couples will continue to work together on initiatives such as the mental health campaign.

The foundation said the royals were "incredibly proud" of their joint work.

In a statement, the charity - which will be renamed of the Duke and - said the decision was made after a review of its structure.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," it added.

"The Duke and and The Duke and are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through the Royal Foundation," it said.

The foundation, set up in 2009, focused on causes close to the princes' hearts, including the armed forces, conservation and mental health.

Kate joined after she became in 2011 and joined shortly before she and were married in May 2018.

The couples took to the stage together at the charity's first forum in in February 2018. The charity's title was later officially changed to of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and

Thursday's move by the Sussexes is seen as the final step in the division of the couples' public duties.

Earlier this year the duke and duchess split from the household of Kensington Palace, where and Kate live with their children.

and Meghan appointed a and set up their own account.

They also moved to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, in April - shortly before Meghan gave birth to their son

The Telegraph, quoting royal sources, pointed towards the "divergent paths" of the two brothers, will one destined to become Prince of and then King, while the other has more freedom to forge his own working life.

The funds currently raised for the Royal Foundation will remain within the organisation, the report said.

The Foundation was created in 2009 by Prince and Harry, changing its name and expanding its ambitions as and then married into the family.

Since 2018, it has been known as The and The Duke and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)