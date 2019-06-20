2 people arrested in Nepal for showing black flags to PM Oli

Two activists have been arrested in for showing black flags to K P Oli during an anti-government protest held here to demand scrapping of a seeking to interfere with a centuries-old trust system integral to the nation's cultural heritage.

The K P Oli-led government tabled the Guthi Bill in Parliament last week to amend the Guthi Act and nationalise both public and private guthis or trusts and regulate all religious sites under a powerful commission.

Fearing that the government's move could jeopardise Sanatan Hindu tradition, the ethnic community staged week-long protests demanding scrapping of the bill.

Following intense protests, the government Tuesday withdrew the from Parliament, but the protestors are demanding scrapping of the bill.

Thousands of protestors - including Guthiyars or trustees, cultural experts, social activists, leaders and people from communities - participated in the rally organised at Maitighar Mandala near the in the heart of

Two Newar activists were arrested from on Wednesday as they showed black flags to Oli, police said.

While Oli reached the on the outskirts of to attend a programme, the protestors greeted him with black flags.

They were arrested immediately and handed over to the Metropolitan Police Circle in Kalimati, police said.

The system, known as "guthi", is rooted within the Newar community indigenous to the

It has a special role in maintaining temples and traditional public spaces and organising festivals and religious parades.

The protestors say the bill is a threat to the Nepal's centuries-old Sanatan Dharma and culture.

has over 2,000 public guthis under an independent umbrella body which currently oversees the trusts.

Guthis, usually led by families or specific communities, generate income from commonly owned lands.

The current government came to power after a resounding victory in the 2017 elections, winning a strong majority in both houses of Parliament and six of the seven provincial assemblies.

