TMC convenes its election committee meeting on Tuesday

The Trinamool leadership has convened a meeting of its election committee on March 12 to decide on its list of candidates for the upcoming polls in the state.

"We have convened a meeting of the election committee on March 12 at the party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence. We will decide on our party candidate list and also the manifesto," said a

elections in will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of votes for all seats on May 23, the announced on Sunday.

The TMC presently represent 32 seats in the state and has set a target of winning all the 42 seats.

The party is locked in a bitter political battle with the BJP, which had made steady inroads in the state and has set the target of winning 23 Lok Sabha seats.

Besides the BJP, the TMC will also face the CPI(M) and the Congress, which will be fighting the polls in a seat sharing deal in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)