Harsimrat wins from Bathinda seat

and (SAD) candidate Thursday won from the seat, defeating her nearest rival of the

Badal, a two-time from Bathinda, defeated Warring by a margin of 21,772 votes in the high-stakes poll.

Aam Aadmi Party's Baljinder Kaur and Punjabi Ekta Party's Sukhpal Singh Khaira were also in the fray in

Badal's victory margin saw a slight improvement this year from 19,395 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)