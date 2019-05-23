Harsimrat wins from Bathinda seat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal Thursday won from the Bathinda seat, defeating her nearest rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress.

Badal, a two-time MP from Bathinda, defeated Warring by a margin of 21,772 votes in the high-stakes poll.

Aam Aadmi Party's Baljinder Kaur and Punjabi Ekta Party's Sukhpal Singh Khaira were also in the fray in Bathinda.

Badal's victory margin saw a slight improvement this year from 19,395 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:41 IST

