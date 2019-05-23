Modi magic sweeps India as BJP hurtles toward 300 mark, Opposition left in dust

on Thursday led his towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

With the elections establishing the 68-year-old as the most popular in decades, the partial vote count released by the showed that BJP will not only surpass its 2014 performance but also cross 300 seats on its own.

Until 7.30 p.m., the BJP had won 42 seats and was leading in 260 of the 542 seats that went to polls in seven phases in April and May. It demolished the combined opposition with the Party stuck at 11 confirmed victories and a lead in 40 seats, according to the partial results.

easily won his seat in with a margin of over 4.3 lakh votes while took Gandhinagar in their home state of by over 5.5 lakh votes.

"With all+ development for all+ everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted. "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive wins yet again," he said.

Modi and Shah arrived at the party headquarters in New to a rapturous welcome by supporters. Modi waved victory signs with both arms in the air as rose petals were showered on the duo, the two most powerful men in the country. He then proceeded to garland the statues of BJP idealogue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Minutes later, a gigantic garland in BJP colours of saffron and green was held around Modi by other dignitaries.

In the end, Modi's proclamation of "Ab ki baar 300 paar" just a few days ago looks set to come true as Rahul Gandhi's campaign slogan of "chowkidar chor hai" and promises of annual income guarantee found no resonance among voters. In almost all the states where BJP won, its vote share was more than 50 percent.

The results have raised questions about Gandhi's leadership and his party's future. At a press conference, Gandhi refused to address that issue, saying the party will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the future.

"The people of India have decided that Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it," Gandhi told reporters. He also congratulated Modi and BJP, adding that today is not the day to into the cause of the defeat but to respect the will of the people.

If the trends stay until final results, the BJP and its allies in the will likely end up with 344 seats, up from 336 in 2014. The BJP, which is now tantalisingly close to the 300 mark in Lok Sabha, had won 282 seats on its own in the last election.

Congratulating Modi and party workers "for achieving this miraculous win," said "aspirational India does not accept Royalties, Dynasties and caste based parties."



The results are a ringing endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security following the Balakot air strikes, and Hindutva. He also relentlessly attacked the Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes, including endemic corruption.

The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

Still, the results show that the Modi wave and the party's brilliant election management swept across geographies, caste lines, age, gender and economic status.

In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP is expected to win 59 of the 80 seats at stake. Although the BJP had won 71 seats in the last elections, the performance is far better than the 30-40 seats many exit polls had forecast.

The BJP state headquarters in was drenched in saffron hue with jubilant party workers wearing saffron stoles, adorning 'genda' flowers around their necks and holding lotus cut outs. They also burst crackers and danced to drum beats as women supporters wore saffron attire and painted their nails in the same hue.

In a stark contrast, Congress, BSP and SP offices wore a forlorn look. Under the scorching sun, even shop owners selling campaign material outside the SP office sat in stunned silence as those gathered around the tea kiosks talked in hushed tones



Even Gandhi lost his seat in Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. He, however, was on course to win Wayanad in

" is feeling dejected," Congress told reporters. "Congress needs to introspect as to why its campaign failed to resonate with the people of the country," he said.

The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also bulldozed through West Bengal, Odisha, and Only Kerala, and appeared untouched. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, while the Telangana Rashtra Samiti will get nine.

However, threw up a shock in the Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously, voting out of power the of Chandrababu Naidu, and electing Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

After and Indira Gandhi, Modi is the third of the country _ and the first non-Congress one -- who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in

The results were staggering for BJP in the Hindi-speaking states, including those where Congress had won in the recent Assembly elections: it swept all but one of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 24 out of 25 in and nine out of 11 in Chattisgarh.

Similar was the story in Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and notably Karnataka, where it is expected to win 25 out of 28 seats.

"The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Modi. We have to realise that inherited very weak economy and he done very phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP's said.

In Odisha, the BJP made huge gains, forging ahead in nine of the 21 seats while the was ahead in 12. In 2014, the BJD had won 20 seats and BJP had taken one. Odisha also held simultaneous Assembly polls, in which the BJD is set to return to power, indicating that the voters chose smartly, opting for the status quo in both state and centre.

In West Bengal, a stronghold of Trinamool Congress Party, the BJP made terrific gains with 18 expected victories, up from two in 2014, all at the expense of Left parties. The TMC is expected to win 22.

Congress ally DMK was ahead in 20 seats in while in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in 19 out of 20 seats.

In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats, leaving the Congress with an all-time low of 44 seats against the 206 it won in 2009.

The voting was staggered between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the from a total of 8,049 contestants.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

