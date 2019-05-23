Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling wins both assembly seats

Chamling has been elected from two assembly constituencies in the state assembly elections, EC officials said.

He had contested the elections from Namchi Singhithang and Poklok Kamrang assembly constituencies, they said.

He won the Namchi Singhithang assembly seat by a margin of 377 votes, they said.

In the Poklok Kamrang seat, the Democratic Front (SDF) supremo defeated Kharka Bahadur Rai, his nearest rival of Krantikari Morcha by 2,899 votes, they added.

Chamling has been the of Sikkim for more than 24 years since December 1994.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)