Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling wins both assembly seats

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has been elected from two assembly constituencies in the state assembly elections, EC officials said.

He had contested the elections from Namchi Singhithang and Poklok Kamrang assembly constituencies, they said.

He won the Namchi Singhithang assembly seat by a margin of 377 votes, they said.

In the Poklok Kamrang seat, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo defeated Kharka Bahadur Rai, his nearest rival of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha by 2,899 votes, they added.

Chamling has been the chief minister of Sikkim for more than 24 years since December 1994.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:36 IST

