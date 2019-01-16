Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal 5-2

Hammers defeated UP 5-2 in a Season 4 fixture at the Tau Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The 57kg category bout between the two Indians, of Hammers and of UP Dangal, brought out the best in them.

Ravi, the 2018 World U23 Championships silver medalist, took a point against the 2018 World Junior Championships silver medalist after a hard-fought first round.

But despite his best effort, couldn't create the opening he required and Ravi went on adding point after point to finally clinch the bout 7-2 and give last year's runners-up Hammers a 4-2 winning lead in their first match this season.

The last bout of the evening in the 57kg weight category between the Hammers' junior world champion and UP Dangal's 2017 Asian championships silver medallist Sarita went in favour of the Hammers with the PWL debutant Anastasia pining the Indian down and clinching the bout 9-0.

Hammers clinched the tie 5-2.

Before that, the European U23 silver medalist of UP tried his best to challenge the twice World Championships bronze medalist Haryana Hammers' in their men's 86kg category bout but fell behind by two points after the first round.

The experienced Haryana kept up the pressure in the second round too and clinched the bout 6-1 to put the Hammers ahead after the first bout of the evening.

