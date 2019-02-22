Haryana MLA demands abrogation of Article 370

A from on Friday called for abrogation of Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was "the need of the hour" in the wake of the terror attack in

Tek Chand Sharma, the rebel BSP MLA from the Prithla constituency, made the demand during a debate in the House on the governor's address.

"Article 370 should be scrapped, and the Assembly should bring a resolution in this regard," Sharma said.

The gruesome attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on a CRPF convoy had left 40 personnel dead on February 14.

