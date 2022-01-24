Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in Pro Kabaddi League

-
Haryana Steelers registered a thrilling 36-35 victory over UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday.
The two sides played on even keel for the most part of the match before Vinay scored a bonus point in the last few seconds to ensure that the Haryana side emerged winners.
UP Yoddha got off to a good start and took the lead at 5-3 in the opening minutes of the match. However, the Steelers fought back, pulled off a raid and a tackle in the 11th minute and gained the lead at 11-9.
UP Yoddha side picked up a couple of points quickly and levelled the scores at 11-11 in the 14th minute.
They effected a fantastic tackle in the 18th minute and took the lead at 14-13. Moments later, the Steelers carried out a brilliant tackle and levelled the scores yet again at 14-14.
The Haryana side effected another fantastic tackle to take the lead at 15-14 just before the end of the first half.
Haryana captain pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and helped his team extend their lead.
Moments later, the Steelers inflicted an All Out and took a four-point lead at 20-16. Rohit Gulia effected an amazing raid as the Haryana side took a seven-point lead at 25-18.
The Steelers rode on the momentum and continued to stay in the lead at 28-20 in the 29th minute. However, moments later, UP Yoddha pulled off a Super Raid and narrowed the gap between the two sides.
Kandola continued his good form and effected another fantastic raid as Haryana led at 30-24 in the 31st minute. UP Yoddha picked up a few points quickly and got closer to Haryana's score.
In the 36th minute, the UP team inflicted an All Out, but the Steelers still led at 32-31.
The Haryana side carried out a tackle and took a two-point lead at 33-31. In the 39th minute, the UP side effected a Super Raid and levelled the scores at 35-35.
Thereafter, Vinay picked up a bonus point in the dying seconds of the match and helped his side register a crucial victory.
