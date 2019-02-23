Protests in Nepal against Pulwama terror attack

Protests were held at various places on Saturday in over terror attack in which 40 security personnel were killed.

Hundreds of people gathered at Parsa, Majottari Rupandehi and other adjoining districts staged demonstration, condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with India, according to officials.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) rammed a vehicle carrying a huge quantity of explosives into their bus in district.

Meanwhile, the staff members working in the Indian Mission in donated their one day salary for the fallen soldiers.

"We have decided to donate our one day salary for the family members of the deceased soldiers who were deliberately targeted for doing their job.

"Around hundred people, who are currently working in the Indian Embassy, have made the contribution because we firmly believe that terrorism cannot be justified in any way and we are with our Indian friends," said an staffer.

A candle light vigil was also observed on Friday.

