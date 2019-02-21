HC asks CBI reasons for seeking cancellation of Daati Maharaj's anticipatory bail in rape case

The High Court Thursday asked the CBI to explain why it was seeking cancellation of granted to in a rape case.

The court asked the agency about the steps taken by it to take him into custody, as the matter was transferred to the CBI in October, 2018.

The high court was hearing a CBI plea seeking cancellation of granted to Daati and three others by a trial court here in January this year.

"Where do you say (in the plea) why custodial interrogation is required. Nothing is there," Justice asked the CBI.

The CBI's said the alleged crime happened in The Police had registered an FIR, which was later transferred to the CBI.

He said they required two things to form an opinion in the case -- re-examine the witnesses to see if they were examined properly by the earlier agency and if they were cooperating in the case.

The CBI said it was challenging the absolute protection given to the accused from being arrested as he would not cooperate in the investigation now.

The also said they have moved a proposal for custodial interrogation of the accused which was pending before the agency's

To this, the court asked the CBI to bring the proposal and other relevant documents before it on the next date of hearing, February 26.

A division bench of the high court had earlier transferred the probe into the rape case to the CBI.

The had filed a petition seeking review of the court's decision transferring the rape probe to the CBI. The court, however, had dismissed the plea on November 14, 2018.

The court had said the investigation was handed over to the CBI "after going through the charge sheet in detail" and after considering the plea moved by the "victim herself".

On October 3, 2018, the high court had said the manner in which the probe was carried out by police "casts a shadow on the investigation" as it did not arrest the accused in the case even after recording the complainant's statement before a under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The preacher's plea against the October 3, 2018 order was initially filed in the which had asked him to approach the high court with his grievance.

The CBI had registered a case of rape and unnatural sex against Daati on October 26.

A complaint was filed against alias on June 7, 2018 and an FIR was registered on June 11. On June 22, police questioned the accused, who has been charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in and

The accused has claimed that he was being framed.

The complainant has filed the case against the preacher, his three brothers and a woman at station in South Delhi. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.

