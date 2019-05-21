Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside rly station

in the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division were disrupted for the second day Tuesday owing to a rail blockade by protesters at Kankinara, as clashes continued between the and the BJP supporters in Bhatpara, where assembly bypoll was held Sunday.

Notwithstanding the prohibitory orders imposed in the area, unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station, but no one was injured in the incident, a said.

Panicked passengers and local people were seen running for cover as armed miscreants moved around the area.

An said hundreds of people were inconvenienced Tuesday morning as the blockade, which began at 8.43 am and continued till 12.04 pm, led to the detainment and cancellation of local and express trains.

Bhatpara, considered to be a stronghold of former MLA Arjun Singh, turned into a battle zone on Sunday during the bypoll, with the BJP and the activists allegedly clashing with each other at Kankinara in the constituency.

Bombs were also reportedly hurled and an office of the ruling TMC was set on fire, as central forces resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The violence caused injury to 14 people and damaged multiple shops and houses.

The Monday clamped Section 144 CrPC in owing to the volatile situation.

(Zone I) of commisionerate K Kannan said that 70 persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at since Sunday.

Around 200 companies of central forces has been retained in till May 27 in the wake of possible post-poll violence in the state.

Bypoll in in North 24 district was necessitated after Arjun Singh, who switched to the BJP from the TMC, resigned as MLA to contest the Lok Sabha polls from

His son was fielded by the BJP for the byelection against TMC's Madan Mitra.

