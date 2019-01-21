HC raps CBI for delay in probe into Narsingh Yadav's complaint over doping scandal

The on Monday pulled up the for not completing its probe into Narsingh Yadav's 2016 complaint alleging that his was spiked leading to a ban on him for four years from the sport on charge of doping, and directed a to look into the matter and submit a report.

Justice said the sportsperson had lodged the complaint after the (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision not to give a clean chit to him in the doping violation case and asked the (CBI) why it has not taken any action for the past two-and-a-half years.

The court issued a notice to the and asked it to file its response regarding status of the investigation and how it has pursued the matter by the next date of hearing on February 1.

Prior to the CAS decision, the (NADA) had cleared him for the 2016 Rio He was going to represent in the men's freestyle 74kg category.

The court, during the hearing, asked the what it had been doing since he made the complaint.

"Why no action till now? What have you been doing for the past two-and-a-half years? This is the CBI, not some other agency," the court said and added that the agency should look at it from the point of view of the sportsperson who has a "short shelf-life", especially in contact sports like and boxing.

"It would not only be a personal loss, it would be a loss to sports and a loss to bring glory to Sportsperson have a short shelf life. Also imagine the ignominy of it," the said.

The CBI, represented by Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj, told the court that the agency had to question members of the CAS panel who had taken the final decision to slap the four-year ban on Yadav.

Bhardwaj said that members of the CAS panel and the scientists involved in the decision making process were foreign nationals and the agency was sending requests through diplomatic channels for permission to question them.

The court then said it wants to know how the agency has pursued the matter and asked it to show when it had sent the requests and to whom and what was the response received.

"I want to see how you have pursued the matter, will have to see the conduct of your officers," the said during the hearing.

"A shall look into the matter and inform the court within 10 days," the court said.

Yadav has moved the court for speedy disposal of his complaint, saying that it has been pending before the agency since 2016.

He has claimed that he had made several representations to the agency to complete the probe, but nothing has happened till date.

