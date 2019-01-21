PM to address rally in J-K on Feb 3: Madhav

will address a rally during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's district, said Monday.

Modi will visit on February 3 to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects in all the three regions of the state, he said.

Madhav said the will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS at Vijaypur, and inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 9,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

Modi will address the rally in Jammu in which over two lakh people are expected to turn up, he said.

Madhav, along with state Ravinder Raina, and other senior leaders from the state visited the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences ground in Vijaypur and reviewed the preparations for the scheduled rally.

Raina discussed the preparations at the local-level chalked out by the state BJP with the national leader and assured him that the rally will be a "grand success", marking the beginning of preparations for the upcoming elections.

He stressed that the people of the state love Modi, which, Raina said, will be evident from the rally's success as well as the win of the BJP in the upcoming general polls.

