HC junks plea seeking status of transfer orders by CBI's Nageswara Rao

The on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to to indicate the status of transfer orders issued by the agency's M to officers of various ranks including a Superintendent of Police.

A bench of Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao declined to entertain the matter, saying the person aggrieved by the orders should move the court and there was no public interest in it.

"Let the aggrieved person come to court," the bench said, adding that the appropriate forum would be the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Central government standing counsels Ajay Digpaul and Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj, who appeared for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CBI, questioned the locus of the petitioner and contended that the plea was not maintainable as it was a service matter.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the plea moved by Hussain Mueen Farooq, who claims to be a social activist, seeking status of the orders transferring Superintendent of Police T Rajah Balaji and other subordinate officers that were issued by Rao.

He had also sought to know the status of the complaints made by Balaji in 2017 against Rao.