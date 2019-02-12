We discarded monarchy, some continue with it: Shah on Gandhis

-
Targeting the Gandhi family, BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday said India had embraced democracy and discarded monarchy but "some people" continue to practice it.
Addressing BJP workers at Godhra town of Panchmahal district, Shah also claimed that the prime minister's seat is reserved "by birth" in the Congress, wondering if a worker from that party could ever think of occupying the top post.
"In a monarchy, the son or daughter of a king gets the throne. Even his son-in-law could become a king. Though our country has adopted democracy and discarded monarchy, some people continued to practice it. They have made a mockery of democracy," Shah said, without naming the Gandhi family.
In the BJP, party workers do not need to take birth in a particular family to occupy higher posts, the BJP chief said, continuing his attack on the Gandhis.
"Can a Congress worker ever think of becoming a prime minister? No. Because that seat is reserved by birth in that party," Shah said. In the BJP, a worker can become a chief minister or even a prime minister, he added.
In the BJP, a common booth worker like him could rise to the rank of the party president and a 'chaiwala' (Narendra Modi) could became the prime minister, he said.
"I was a booth worker of the BJP. I rose to become the party president. The chaiwala has become the prime minister of the country, rising through the ranks," he said.
Priyanka Gandhi was last month appointed AICC general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking at the BJP workers' 'Cluster Sammelan', Shah also said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra must clear their stand on the Ram temple issue.
"I want to make it clear that the BJP is committed to construct a grand Ram temple at the earliest and at the same place. However, Congress sends its men, like Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to delay the hearing in the Supreme Court," the BJP chief said.
"Our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approached the court to remove the status quo and get back 42 acres of land in Ayodhya. We have already said that the temple must be built in Ayodhya. Now, Rahul baba and Priyanka should clear their stand and tell us if they agree to it or not," he said.
On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) row, Shah said the BJP was committed to make India free of illegal immigrants, as they are a "threat" to the national security.
"There are over 40 lakh illegal migrants in Assam alone. The NRC is a system to identify them. But, Rahul Gandhi came in their support. Why? Are they your relatives? These illegal settlers are like termites. They pose a threat to the national security," Shah said.
"You should not worry about Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee or Akhilesh Yadav. Just ensure BJP's victory in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Our government will send back each and every illegal migrant. It is BJP's dream to make India an illegal migrant-free country," Shah said.
