HC seeks Greater Noida's response on industries not getting water supply

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to explain what provisions it has made for the supply of water to various industries in its area.
A Lucknow bench of the high court also asked the GNIDA to explain by November 23 how the industrial units in Greater Noida have been obtaining water for them.
A bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary put the poser to GNIDA on a plea by M/s Supertech Precast Technologies Private Limited, challenging the civic body's order to recover the rent of the land leased out to the firm for running its industrial unit.
The firm's counsel contended that his client has been unable to run the industry in absence of water as it was not being supplied for industrial use.
In such a condition, it is wholly arbitrary to coerce the petitioner company to pay the rent against the leased land, argued the petitioner's counsel Abhisekh Khare.
The petitioner also pleaded that it has complained even to the state government against non-supply of water but to no avail.
The bench sought the explanation from the Greater Noida Authority, observing that if water was not supplied for running the industries, the very purpose of taking land on lease stands defeated.
