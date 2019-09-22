HCL chairman Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS Vijayadashmi event

-
HCL founder-chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vijayadashmi function to be held at its Nagpur headquarters on October 8, a functionary of the organisation said on Sunday.
The function, an annual affair, is keenly watched by political observers as the speech by the RSS chief tends to lay down the agenda for it as well as affiliated Sangh Parivar outfits for the year ahead.
"HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function on October 8," said the RSS' Nagpur 'mahanagar sanchalak' Rajesh Loya.
The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Nagpur on Vijayadashmi Day in 1925, which fell on September 27.
Last year, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function.
