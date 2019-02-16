HCSL begins construction of new yard

Moving ahead with revival plans for the city-based & Port Engineers Ltd, the Hooghly Cochin Limited (HCSL) Saturday kicked-off the construction of a new yard at

"The ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the new yard at HCSL was performed by Cochin Ltd CMD Madhu S Nair at in the presence of KoPT chairman, and deputy of KoPT S Balaji Arunkumar," a statement said.

HCSL is a joint venture between Cochin Ltd and & with in a 74:26 ratio.

HCSL intends to set up a modern shipbuilding and ship repair facility at Nazirgunge and Salkia sites.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months and the units will be fully operational by the first quarter of 2021.

is a in shipbuilding and ship repair in and KoPT had partnered with them to revive the closed shipyard.

With the revival of inland waterways on NW-I and NW-II, demand for cargo barges is expected to rise. Inland Waterways Authority of themselves is in the process to order Rs 2,000 crore worth of cargo vessels and HSCL expects to get a sizeable pie of the same.

