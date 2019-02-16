Two senior BJP leaders join Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Two senior BJP leaders Saturday returned to the Congress' fold ahead of the elections, three years after joining the saffron party.

The fresh blow to the BJP came within a month of former Gegong Apang's quitting the saffron party, citing unhappiness with its functioning.

The former state ministers -- Atum Welly and Tatar Kipa -- resigned from membership of the BJP and joined the at a function organised at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here.

is yet to join any political party as of now.

The two senior BJP leaders alleged that the saffron party was not following norms and procedures in selecting candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Both Welly and Kipa, in similar letters to state BJP president on Thursday, said that they were tendering their resignations from both and active memberships of the party and from all portfolios assigned to them because the party had violated the norms and procedures by announcing the MLA candidates in advance and not following the resolution taken in the partys state meeting.

Both Welly and Kipa were ministers in the government in the state.

