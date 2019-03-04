JUST IN
Business Standard

Head of UN nuclear agency: Iran keeping to nuclear deal

AP  |  Berlin 

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog says Iran is complying with the 2015 deal with major world powers aimed at preventing the country from building nuclear weapons.

Yukiya Amano made his assessment in a regular update to the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors, confirming a confidential report distributed to member states last month.

He said Monday that "Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," referencing the official name of the 2015 deal. Amano added that "it is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments." The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions.

The other signatories Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are trying to keep alive the deal, which offered Iran economic incentives.

