MP cop carries man who fell off train on shoulder, saves life

A police Saturday saved the life of a man who fell off a train by carrying him on his shoulder and running for about one-and-a-half kilometres to a nearby railway station in Madhya Pradesh's district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and a said Poonam Billore's timely act saved the life of the severely-injured passenger.

station in charge said (35), a resident of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, fell off a Mumbai-bound train at Ravan Peepal village close to Pagdhal railway station Saturday morning.

"A Dial First Response Vehicle got information about the incident at around 9:30am but could not reach the spot of incident as the terrain is hilly. Billore and the ran to the spot. Billore, with help from Sakalle, then carried on his shoulder to Pagdhal railway station," he said.

From the railway station, was taken to a health centre in Seoni's Malwa area and then shifted to district hospital because his head injury was severe, Patel told

"Ajit is out of danger according to doctors treating him. Billore's timely response saved Ajit's life," Patel said.

