HealthifyMe announces ESOP, equity buyback programme worth $12 mn

"As part of our employee retention program, we are excited to provide liquidity to our teammates who have worked tirelessly through the years shaping our vision to reality. I am sure we will continue to do more of this in years to come as well," Vashisht said

Health-tech startup on Monday announced an equity programme worth $12 million (Rs 90 crore).

The development comes close on the heels of a $75 million (about Rs 559.6 crore) fund raise by the company from investors including LeapFrog and Khosla Ventures.

"Through this buyback, the company will provide liquidity to almost 100 of its key current and former team members who were early believers in the company's vision and have played a significant role in its success," a statement said



Prominent angel investors like TVS Capital Funds MD Gopal Srinivasan and Micromax will also receive up to 15X returns on their investment, it added.

The company said the shares of the investors are being bought back by its treasury.

"As part of our employee retention program, we are excited to provide liquidity to our teammates who have worked tirelessly through the years shaping our vision to reality. I am sure we will continue to do more of this in years to come as well," CEO and co-founder Tushar Vashisht said.

In July, had announced its $75 million series C funding that will be used by the company to further deepen its presence in India and Southeast Asia, and expand into North America. The company has doubled its user base and revenue in the last one year.

It crossed 25 million downloads recently and is on track to hit $50 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) within the next six months, the statement said.

Currently, 25 per cent of the company's revenues comes from international operations, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)