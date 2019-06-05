Delhi NEET topper Bhavik Bansal saw stand-up comedy videos to de-stress

For Bhavik Bansal, who stood second in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET),



watching stand-up comedy on YouTube was the perfect



de-stress mantra after studying for long hours.

The results for the all- level entrance test for admission to BDS and MBBS courses were declared on Wednesday.

Bansal, who got 700 out of 720 marks, is also the topper. He said he expected to be in the top 10, but never thought to land in the top two slot.

"I was confident of being among the top 10 rank holders, but second rank is a surprise. I used to stay at home and prepare for the exam, and my parents motivated me all the time. All this has been possible due to their motivating words," he told over phone from

Bansal's parents are government employees. His father is an accounts officer, while his mother is a at a city government school.

When asked whether he adopted measures like abstaining from to focus on studies, he said, "I do not like watching TV. However, I used to watch a lot of stand-up comedy videos on YouTube to de-stress. allows you to watch content that you prefer and enjoy."



The second rank-holder is currently in for the International Biology Olympiad. If he is chosen among the 35 candidates in contention, he may represent in

A passout of Vivekanand School, Bansal secured 93 per cent in his Class 12 board examination.

"The syllabus for boards and is similar. One has to study the NCERT books thoroughly. They are like Bhagavad Gita," the east boy said.

When asked about his future plans, he said, "It is too early to say anything. I just love Physics, Chemistry and Biology. After I study medicine for five years, I will be able to decide what specialisation I want to do."



Bansal added that was his backup option as he wants to get into the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"My aim is to study at AIIMS. Their results are expected in the next few days. was my backup option," he said.

Nine students from Delhi are among the top 50 scorers of NEET 2019, with 74.92 per cent candidates from the national capital qualifying the test.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)