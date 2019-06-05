South African woman held with Rs 13L worth of drugs at Delhi airport

A South African woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the with 58 pouches of alleged drugs which were hidden between bed sheets in her luggage, a senior said Wednesday.

was intercepted late Tuesday night after she arrived at the to take a flight to via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, he said.

Fifty-eight polythene pouches in cardboard packing and filled with a white powdery substance were found concealed in 29bed sheets, the said.

These were found when her was thoroughly check by the CISF staff, he said.

The claimed that 12.8 kg of contraband in the bag of the woman, who holds a South African passport, was found to be pseudoephedrine and its approximate cost is Rs13 lakh.

The woman was handed over to anti-narcotics sleuths for further investigation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)