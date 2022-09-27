JUST IN
Heavy rains may lash Kolkata during Durga Puja, organisers on tenterhooks
India sees Rs 24,000 cr worth online festive sales in 4 days, mobiles lead
Passengers from bird-hit Air India plane leave for Delhi via another flight
SC allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim on 'real' Sena
Saab to set up mfg facility in India for Carl-Gustaf weapons system
Time is to move at faster pace: Rajnath to Indian defence manufacturers
Delhi HC restrains AAP from levelling defamatory allegations against LG
SII's Poonawalla makes clarion call for global certification of vaccines
SC Collegium proposes Bombay HC Chief Justice's elevation to top court
SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings for the 1st time in history
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India sees Rs 24,000 cr worth online festive sales in 4 days, mobiles lead
Business Standard

Heavy rains may lash Kolkata during Durga Puja, organisers on tenterhooks

The community puja organisers said they are taking all precautions to save the pandals and artwork

Topics
Durga Puja | Kolkata | IMD on rains

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

rain
Representative Image

Durga Puja in Kolkata and southern West Bengal districts is likely to be rain-drenched this year with the Met department on Tuesday saying that a cyclonic circulation may form over northwest Bay of Bengal on October 1.

Regional Met director GK Das said that the system is likely to cause heavy rain in Kolkata and other southern districts on October 2 -- Mahasaptami, the first day of the four-day festival.

"Rainfall is likely on all four days of the festival, with heavier precipitation on October 2 and light to moderate rain till October 5 thereafter," Das said.

The cyclonic circulation may intensify after formation on October 1, he said.

The community puja organisers said they are taking all precautions to save the pandals and artwork.

Bikash Majumder, the secretary of College Square Puja committee, said "We don't have control over nature but I am hopeful Maa Durga will ensure that we can celebrate the puja in a grand manner as in pre-pandemic times and there is no interruption."

Majumder told PTI that while the puja committee is keeping itself ready to cope with any possible deluge, the role of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is important to prevent flooding of roads and to ensure quick dispersal of water in the event of heavy rains.

General Secretary of Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee Somen Dutta said, "We are praying that the rains don't play spoilsport as the celebrations will be grander after two years, more significantly in the light of the UNESCO honour."

"However, if there are heavy rains, we have all the arrangements in place to prevent short circuits, and protect the marquee and decorations," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Durga Puja

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.