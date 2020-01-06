Security tightened, entry restricted in JNU campus after night of violence

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police urges protesting JNU students not to take law in their hands
JNU declares roll-back of hostel fee hike, proposes scheme for EWS students
JNU fee hike should be for rich students, not poor: Super 30's Anand Kumar
The faces behind the voices of the ongoing student protests at JNU
New JNU hostel manual from tomorrow, students asked to call off strike
-
Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence.
According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.
Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said.
Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU