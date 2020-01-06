JUST IN
Students protest overnight at Gateway of India against violence in JNU
Business Standard

Security tightened, entry restricted in JNU campus after night of violence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS

Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence.

According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.

Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said.

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 09:55 IST

