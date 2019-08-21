Helicopter crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi; two die, one severely injured

JUST IN
Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Kullu: A view of the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain, in Kullu, Sunday, Aug 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, an official said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devendra Negi said that two out of the three persons who were on-board the helicopter, have died & one is severely injured

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal told PTI over phone.

"According to preliminary information the crash did not occur at a high altitude and those on board should be safe," he said, adding details are awaited.

Only members of the crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, he said.

Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing.

First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 13:05 IST

