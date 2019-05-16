Hema Malini participates in roadshow in favour of Harsimrat

Thursday participated in a roadshow here to support and SAD candidate for seat and lauded her efforts towards women empowerment in Malwa region.

Hema Malini, an from Mathura, appealed to the people to vote for her "sister" for all round development of and asked voters not to get swayed by the "false promises" of the

The roadshow passed through markets of Mansa, Maur and Rama, where she addressed public gatherings.

Standing atop a vehicle, the lauded Badal for bringing the prestigious AIIMS institute in

"Harsimratji has also done yeoman service to society through her charitable organisation 'Nanhi Chhan' which has reduced female infanticide in the Malwa region and also given training to more than 12,000 women to stand up on their own feet," she said.

said, "Modiji has not only strengthened with his firm policies but also made count for itself in the comity of nations".

She also promised to bring her husband and and daughter to Mansa next time she visits the city.

Badal said, "I am confident that my appeal will find a place in your hearts and you will put your contribution in the movement for progress and prosperity of our country under the leadership of the NDA government".

Badal is seeking a third consecutive win from seat. She is pitted against candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)