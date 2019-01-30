Heritage Foods LTD PAT at Rs 20.10 Cr for quarter ended Dec 31

Wednesday said its Profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 grew by 20 per cent to Rs 20.10 crore against Rs 16.76 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a company release, revenues from operations was at Rs 618.76 crore in Q3FY19 as compared to Rs 578.93 crore in Q3FY18, registering 6.9 per cent growth.

PAT registered 45.6 per cent growth at Rs 62.43 crore for the first nine months in the current fiscal against Rs 42.88 crore during 2017-18.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said "We are happy to announce a significant improvement in our operating margins for the nine months of FY19.

We are now experiencing better demand for our products across all our selling regions and markets."



She said the company was optimistic about the demand and pricing for its in the coming period.

