HI sacks Jude Felix, advertises for new junior men's hockey coach

Wednesday sacked the junior men's team after the national side finished a disappointing sixth in the just-concluded eight-nation tournament in

The development came to light after HI advertised for the position on its official website Wednesday.

A source in HI said the decision to remove Jude was on expected lines following a series of below-par performances by the reigning junior world champions.

"It was expected, especially after India's below-par performance in the recent eight-nation tournament in Madrid," the HI source told

In that tournament earlier this month, the Indian colts lost 0-4 to Australia, 2-3 to Netherlands, 1-3 to and 1-2 to Great Britain. India's only win in the event was against who they beat 4-2.

Jude, who took over the reigns in August 2017, confirmed the development.

"Yes, I am no longer the of the junior team. I was conveyed the decision 2-3 days via an email," he told

Asked whether he was given any explanation as to why he was fired, he simply said: "I won't like to speak anything about it right now."



Jude, a former captain, however, said he will submit the report of the tournament in a day or two to HI.

"Yes, it's a protocol for us to submit report of every tournament and I will do that in a 1 or 2 days time," he said.

It was not smooth for under Jude in the tournament prior to the eight-nation tournament as the colts lost to Great Britain 2-3 in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.

According to the advertisement published by Hi on its website, the new will be given a contract till December 31, 2021 i.e. till the Junior World Cup, subject to the satisfactory completion of a six-month probation period.

The coach will report to and David John, besides the and the Authority of India.

The last date for the submission of applications is July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)