HIGHLIGHTS at 9:50 pm

Parties come together to support security forces in defending India's integrityNew Delhi: Political parties Saturday put up a united face as they underlined India's determination to fight terrorism following the Pulwama terror attack and expressed their solidarity with security forces in defending the country's unity and integrity.

India hikes import duty on Pakistani goods to 200 pc



New Delhi: Taking strong economic action against following the Pulwama terror attack, Saturday raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, and mineral ore.

Outpouring of grief, anger marks final farewell to slain jawans



Lucknow/Jaipur: Sobbing family members Saturday lit the funeral pyres of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, joined by other mourners who at places gathered in their thousands.

IAF ever prepared to deliver 'appropriate response' as assigned by political leadership: Air Chief



(Rajasthan): As India's military establishment mulls options to avenge the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, B S Dhanoa Saturday said the IAF was ever prepared to deliver "appropriate response" as assigned by India's political leadership.

