HIGHLIGHTS at 9:50 pm

Parties come together to support security forces in defending India's integrity
New Delhi: Political parties Saturday put up a united face as they underlined India's determination to fight terrorism following the Pulwama terror attack and expressed their solidarity with security forces in defending the country's unity and integrity.
India hikes import duty on Pakistani goods to 200 pc
New Delhi: Taking strong economic action against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, India Saturday raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.
Outpouring of grief, anger marks final farewell to slain jawans
Lucknow/Jaipur: Sobbing family members Saturday lit the funeral pyres of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, joined by other mourners who at places gathered in their thousands.
Ever prepared to deliver 'appropriate response' as assigned by political leadership: IAF chief
Pokhran (Rajasthan): As India's military establishment mulls options to avenge the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa Saturday said the IAF was ever prepared to deliver "appropriate response" as assigned by India's political leadership.
