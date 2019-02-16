JUST IN
Mild tremor jolts Kathmandu

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A mild 4.0 magnitude tremor was felt in Kathmandu on Saturday evening, in an aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake that devastated the country in April in 2015.

The quake with its epicentre located in the southern part of Kathmandu was recorded at 8.34 pm, according to National Seismological Centre.

The tremor was an aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake that shook Nepal on Nepal April 25, 2015, it said.

