Hillary Clinton says her youngest brother has died

Hillary Clinton's youngest brother Tony died Friday night.

The former US senator, Secretary of State, announced the death Saturday on

Clinton remembered her brother as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and "light it up with laughter."



She didn't say how he died but said he was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children, Zach, and

"It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," Clinton tweeted. "We'll miss him very much."



Tony was born in 1954 to parents Hugh and Dorothy He was raised in the suburbs along with his older siblings, Hillary, who is now 71 years old, and Hugh, who is 69.

The youngest Rodham held a variety of jobs over the years, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man, and business investor. He attended but never graduated from and the

While his was president, Rodham worked on the as an He also became one of the few people to ever get married at the

He wed Nicole Boxer, the daughter of former US Sen. Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, in the Rose Garden in 1994.

The couple divorced in 2001. Rodham remarried in 2005.

But Tony and his brother Hugh were most notable for drawing unwelcome controversy to the

The in 1999 had to publicly rebuke the brothers for a business venture in which they planned to export hazelnuts from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia with the help of Aslan Abashidze, the leading political rival of then Georgian and Clinton ally

"If in fact this project is still going forward, we don't approve and will continue to make clear to Georgian officials that this venture has no connection with or sanction from the U.S. government," said at the time.

Rodham later helped on his sister's 2008 presidential campaign. But she ultimately ended that bid for the nomination and threw her support to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)