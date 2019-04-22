Himachal Pradesh board declares Class 12 results; check your scores here

The (HPBoSE) Monday declared the Class 12 results here.

A total of 95,492 students appeared in the examination, out of which 62.01 per cent passed, while 16,102 students got compartment, HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said.

The Class 12 pass percentage was lower this time as compared to 70.18 per cent in 2018 and 72.89 per cent in 2017.

The exam was conducted from March 6 to March 29 and the board declared the results within 24 days, Soni said.

He said top positions in all the streams were registered by students from private schools, adding that in Arts and Commerce streams, girls have topped the examination.

Ashmita Sharma of DAV School, Una toped the Arts stream by scoring 96.4 per cent. Preeti Birsanta from Career Academy School, Nahan topped the Commerce stream with 98.8 per cent, the official said.

In the Science stream, Anil Kumar of Sai Star School Dhalpur, Kullu was the topper with 98.6 per cent, he said.

Here's how to check Himachal Pradesh class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himashal Pradesh board at hpbose.org

Step 2: In the new page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4: Download your result and keep a print out for future use



Students unsatisfied with their results, and want to re-evaluate the papers can do so within 15 days starting today i.e Aril 22, 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)