Hind Copper aims 25pc growth in ore production in FY20

Ltd is aiming at a 25-per cent growth in ore production to 51.5 lakh tonne in the fiscal 2019-20, the company said on Monday.

The has set a revenue from operations target of Rs 2,000 crore, and capex of Rs 600 crore -- mainly for mine expansion projects.

The state-owned company also said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Mines, outlining the performance targets for this fiscal -- raising ore production to 51.5 lakh tonne from 41.22 lakh tonne in 2018-19.

The MoU was signed between and HCL Santosh Sharma.

The ore production aim is in line with the company's ramp-up plan to 200 lakh tonne over the next few years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)