Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit down 3.7 pc at Rs 2,211 cr

firm Monday posted 3.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 2,211 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,298 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company declined marginally by 1.8 per cent to Rs 6,090 crore, compared to Rs 6,203 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"The all-round performance of our underground mines has been gratifying. As our ongoing projects are approaching completion, we are set to reach design capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum in the coming quarters. I am also delighted by the substantial increase in silver production which we expect to continue next year as well," company's said.

Total mined in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal was up six per cent sequentially and up three per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) to 2,47,000 tonnes, driven by strong increase in underground ore production and improvement in ore grades.

Integrated was 2,42,000 tonnes in Q3, up 14 per cent sequentially, with both zinc and lead production posting strong gains driven by higher mined

The was down one per cent from a year-ago period.

The integrated zinc output was 1,88,000 tonnes, up 16 per cent sequentially on account of higher mine output and improved mined

Commenting on the outlook, the company said that with the the ongoing ramp-up of underground mines, mined in FY19 is likely to be slightly higher than last year in line with the annual guidance provided earlier.

Refined zinc-lead production will be in sync with mined metal production and slightly short of last year's production.

"The guidance of FY 2019 silver production to be in the range of 650 to 700 MT is reiterated....The project capex for the year will be around USD 350 million," it said.

The announced projects, it said, were progressing in line with the expectation of reaching 1.2 million tonnes per annum of mined in FY20.

is a leading integrated producers of zinc-lead with a capacity of one million tonne per annum and a of silver.

